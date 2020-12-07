First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,646 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. FMR LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after buying an additional 155,354 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $139.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.04.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

