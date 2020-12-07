First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after buying an additional 1,096,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $105.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

