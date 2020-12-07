First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFO opened at $12.87 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

