First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,685,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,110,000 after buying an additional 55,552 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,444 shares of company stock worth $51,277,379. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $670.74 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $675.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.73. The company has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

