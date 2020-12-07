First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $155.05 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $129.82 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day moving average of $165.01.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

