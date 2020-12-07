First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,488,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,531 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after purchasing an additional 174,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $166.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

