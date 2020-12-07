First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $149.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.