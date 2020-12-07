Financial Survey: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) versus Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

This table compares LMP Automotive and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $10.86 million 25.06 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Shift Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LMP Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -9.60% -9.28% -7.49% Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LMP Automotive and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shift Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00

LMP Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Shift Technologies beats LMP Automotive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.