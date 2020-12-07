Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 52 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.