Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,525,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2,489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.