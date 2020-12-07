Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 806 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3,029.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

