Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

FPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.85 million, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.67. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

