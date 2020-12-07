Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 22.0% in November

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fangdd Network Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ DUO opened at $10.10 on Monday. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $844.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

