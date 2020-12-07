Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.33.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $279.70 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $796.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.51.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,356 shares of company stock valued at $137,116,356. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

