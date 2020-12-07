Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,982 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 990,865 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,792,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,379,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $128.58 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $130.57. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

