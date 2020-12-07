Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Exantas Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Exantas Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of XAN opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Exantas Capital has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 347.93%. Research analysts predict that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exantas Capital by 211.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,024,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 503,526 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 549,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 346,304 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 1,816.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 217,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 52,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exantas Capital (XAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.