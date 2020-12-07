Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,376 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.55% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA opened at $24.41 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $645,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 753,588 shares of company stock worth $16,752,592 over the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

