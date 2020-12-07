Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ODFL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

