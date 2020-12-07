Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head to Head Contrast

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.4% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eventure Interactive and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DouYu International $1.04 billion 3.65 $5.68 million $0.04 299.50

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eventure Interactive and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 0 4 0 0 2.00

DouYu International has a consensus price target of $14.78, suggesting a potential upside of 23.37%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Summary

DouYu International beats Eventure Interactive on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

