Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stake Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 257.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,019 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 110.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 619.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 49.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EB. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NYSE EB opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.51. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

