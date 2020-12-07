Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ETCMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $2.80 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

