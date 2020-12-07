Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESEA. ValuEngine downgraded Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

