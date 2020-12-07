Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENX. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.88 ($121.03).

Get Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) alerts:

EPA:ENX opened at €88.65 ($104.29) on Thursday. Euronext N.V. has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.50.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.