Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $47.56 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

