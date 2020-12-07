Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $9,217,019. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $708.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $751.52 and a 200-day moving average of $742.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 138.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

