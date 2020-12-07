Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,905 shares of company stock worth $383,846. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

