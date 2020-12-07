Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.76 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders have bought a total of 35,905 shares of company stock worth $383,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

