EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.66% of EnLink Midstream worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $10,676,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $4,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 967,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 114.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 605,937 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.65. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

