EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.66% of EnLink Midstream worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 99.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.48.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

