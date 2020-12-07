Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $194,874,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $148.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.00. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.