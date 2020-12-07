Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.