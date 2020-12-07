Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $151.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Elastic stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $144.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 905,683 shares of company stock valued at $96,414,399. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 31.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 124.2% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,733,000 after acquiring an additional 317,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Elastic by 146.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after acquiring an additional 306,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

