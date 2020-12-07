Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $150.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.31.

ESTC stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $144.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905,683 shares of company stock valued at $96,414,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Elastic by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Elastic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

