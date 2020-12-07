Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $144.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,859.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 905,683 shares of company stock valued at $96,414,399. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $2,345,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $13,039,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

