Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Elastic stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $144.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,718.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 905,683 shares of company stock worth $96,414,399. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elastic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Elastic by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

