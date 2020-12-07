EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

