Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $26.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $215.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $160,110.00. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

