Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO opened at $44.89 on Friday. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.