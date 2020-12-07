Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.43.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of Domo stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.08. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.