Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $839,750. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

Shares of DPZ opened at $382.99 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.60 and a 200 day moving average of $391.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

