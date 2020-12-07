Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (DOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$53.96 on Monday. Dollarama Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$55.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83. Also, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total transaction of C$457,129.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.60.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

