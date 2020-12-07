DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $325.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.21.

DocuSign stock opened at $243.22 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yale University acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in DocuSign by 14.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in DocuSign by 10.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

