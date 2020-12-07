Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Macquarie cut Discovery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discovery from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Discovery by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

