Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

