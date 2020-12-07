Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

