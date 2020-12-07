Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Dean Foods stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

