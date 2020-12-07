DA Davidson Raises PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $38.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.82.

NYSE PD opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,349.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PagerDuty by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PagerDuty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PagerDuty by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PagerDuty by 64.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

