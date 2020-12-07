CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives $1.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.34.
About CV Sciences
CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.
