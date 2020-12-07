CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives $1.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. Analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

