CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $93.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

