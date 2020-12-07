CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.04.

CRWD opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $168.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,316,246. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

